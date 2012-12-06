5 Years Guarantee Against Faulty Workmanship at Bendtech

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Bendtech sells reliable, economical, and effective Backrest support solutions designed to meet individual needs and address specific pain. Their products can also enhance odds of avoiding future back pain or neck pain flare-ups. Backrests must follow the contours of the body or, alternatively, the sitting posture should be corrected.



Additionally, a backrest must provide comfort and sufficient freedom of movement to enhance independence in everyday life. Understanding the requirement, Bendtech offers Rest-Ezy Back Rests ergonomically designed height-adjustable backrests, each with special properties ensuring maximum comfort for the individual user.



Bendtech also stores shower seats and chairs which offer comfort and support when bathing and can be folded easily for storage or travel. Features include a contoured blow-molded seat and optional backrest, anodized aluminum frame and fixed-height legs, etc. are some major attractions. Their shower curtain rails are available with fabricated Aluminum and are then powder coated.



The company also offers angled, U-shaped, straight, ceiling curtain rails in different lengths. Through hardship they have gained a respected name in stainless steel handrails. Nonetheless, their self-assembly handrail is an easy to fit do-it-yourself handrail system, made from stainless-steel; it is a useful solution to fit for both indoor and outdoor applications.



About Bendtech

Bendtech was established in 1982 to manufacture products for the elderly and disabled. An Australian company, it is responsive to customer requirements with innovation and development of new products e.g. RestEzy Back Rest, Clean Seal Easy Slide Shower System, Grab Rails and Glow Rails and others. Bendtech provides highest quality products at competitive prices. They imbibe work ethics in every move by not compromise customers' interests. Their dedicated and experienced staffs, which have an intimate knowledge of the products and services, are focused to provide the highest level of customer service.



To know more visit: http://www.bendtech.com.au