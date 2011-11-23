50 Hz Daimer Carpet Cleaning Machines Feature Elongated 9.1 Meter Hoses

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a top internationally recognized 50 Hz carpet cleaning machines supplier, has shipped new XPH-9350-class systems with elongated 9.1 meter hoses that are rated at 20% longer than the hoses they replace.



"Our hose elongation strategy should save on time and work effort for the largest carpet and rug applications because of the improved reach of the hoses," noted Daimer.com overseas carpet cleaning machines spokesmanager Matthew Baratta. "We expect that each one of our XTreme Power® XPH-9350 carpet extractors will offer a major improvement in value for commercial and industrial customers."



Elongated Hose Carpet Cleaning Machines



Daimer®’s XPH-9350 series of systems are 15 bar machines that support 50 Hz electrical power. The commercial/institutional carpet cleaning machines have been manufactured with inline heating component for high performance and minimal wait times. As a result, the 9350 line achieves full temperatures nearing 104.4ºC in around three minutes. For longer periods of extended cleaning the machines have incorporated 64.4 liter solution/fluid chambers as well as 56.8 liter waste retrieval chambers. Each one of the enhanced carpet cleaning machines incorporates a Daimer® low-moisture system for enhanced drying time performance.



Previously, Daimer®’s 9350-class carpet cleaning machines shipped with only 7.6 meter hoses. The new hoses are just over 9 meters, an increased length of 20%. The new hoses allow for nearly 732 meters in cleaning radius, which means employees can operate a cleaning head much farther from its canister base. This added radius is designed to slash cleaning time and labor costs.



The new carpet cleaning machines are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaners, carpet cleaning equipment, carpet shampooer systems or rug steam cleaner products, visit www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

