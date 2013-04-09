50% off GoDaddy Web Hosting Now Available Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- GoDaddy are known for offering great savings to both new customers and existing customers because they tend to run money-saving promotions every single month.



April 2013 is no exception because GoDaddy are once again running some new promotions, and these ones are some of the best yet.



Articate.com are reporting in their latest article that from now until the end of April 2013, GoDaddy are offering people the chance to save 50% off any of their web hosting plans.



So in other words, if a customer signs up to either their Economy, Deluxe or Ultimate web hosting plan, they can save 50% off the usual price, regardless of whether they pay for a monthly plan or a 1, 2 or 3-year hosting plan.



Furthermore for those people that simply want to register a domain name, there are some equally impressive deals available.



For example, customers can either register a new .com domain name with GoDaddy for the discounted price of $3.00, or they can pay $5.00 for a .com domain name that includes free private registration as well.



Finally it is worth mentioning that SSL certificates are also available at a discounted price in April because people can buy one of these certificates for their website for just $5.99 for the whole year.



Anyone that would like to take advantage of one of these GoDaddy promotions in April 2013, whether it's for web hosting, domain name registration or SSL certificates, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/04/07/latest-godaddy-promotions-for-april-2013/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.