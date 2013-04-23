50+ Recipes to Lose 50+Kg . . . And Keep It off - $29.95

Sherwood, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- It’s time to ditch the diets and embrace good eating with fast, healthy filling meals that are easy-to-prepare – that’s the word from best-selling author, Sally Symonds. Sally is back with her second book, “50+ Recipes to Lose 50+kg . . . And Keep it Off” which officially launches today.



Sally received a huge amount of publicity when she launched her first best-selling book, “50 Steps to Lose 50kg . . . And Keep it Off” back in September 2010 and her latest book is set to be just as popular.



“After the success of my first book, I’d lost count of how many people around Australia have contacted me asking me exactly what I eat and how I managed to work out what’s the best thing to buy when I’m out shopping for food,” says Sally. “So this book details the recipes I devised to lose over 50kg – and they’re easy to prepare – most of them in as little as ten minutes!”



In addition to the 100+ delicious, healthy recipes that helped Sally lose weight, she also gives readers the general guidelines behind her approach to food, why diets don’t work for long-term weight loss, and why most people who do lose weight eventually regain it. The book also offers an easy to follow guide to the role hormones play in weight loss.



“So many people think weight loss and healthy eating is all about a strict diet, portion control, calorie counting and the ‘everything in moderation approach’,” says Sally. “But in my experience none of these things work in the long term because they don’t balance the physical, psychological and practical aspects of our lives.” While Sally’s approach does include ten rules that she lives by everyday, they are rules that you can break and still achieve success with - provided you create equivalent alternatives that work for you in all three levels of your life.



Sally introduces readers to proven-to-work approaches to food, healthy eating and healthy living and also includes extracts from the food diaries she kept throughout her weight loss journey. Her approach will help you lose weight for good and eat guilt-free forever.



“I help readers get real about weight loss and shift their focus from what they should do to what they can do now to succeed in dropping the weight for good,” says Sally. “But it’s not all about pain and suffering – quite the opposite actually, and I’m proof of it. I’ve lost over 50kg - it’s still off - and it’s never coming back!”



Sally Symonds is available for interview



“50+ Recipes to Lose 50+kg . . . And Keep it Off!” is available right now at http://www.sallysymonds.com.au/retail-services/books and at all good bookstores. You can also check out more about Sally and her approach to weight loss by visiting www.sallysymonds.com.au.



About Sally Symonds

Sally Symonds has been described as “one of Australia’s leading health and fitness experts” (Good Health magazine). Originally losing 45 kg in 33 weeks in 2002-3, Sally not only kept that weight off – she lost more. Eventually losing over 50% of her original body weight, she is one of the few healthy life educators with personal experience in significant weight loss. Indeed, to put Sally’s weight loss in perspective, only one of Australia’s “Biggest Losers” – Bob Herdsman (2009) – has a bigger weight loss percentage. A qualified personal trainer and NLP (neuro-lingustic programming) practitioner, Sally now works with individuals and corporations who want to change their lives – and health – for the better. Through her individual consultations, workplace training programs and online wellness coach services, she helps transform the minds and bodies of everyday people around the world. She is also a highly sought-after motivational and inspirational speaker.



Originally from a cattle property, Sally’s diverse background also includes degrees in English literature and Speech and Drama – all of which have undoubtedly contributed to her unique and creative approach to weight loss.



50+ Recipes to Lose 50+kg . . . And Keep It Off includes tips such as:



- A simple guide to reading food labels – what they say, what this means and what it could be hiding

- Revelations about the reliability of the %DI, food pyramid and nutrition information panels in relation to weight loss

- An explanation of what healthy food badges (such as the Heart Foundation Tick, Low GI label and Treatwise) actually mean, as well as their effects upon us as consumers

- Why most people suffer from psychological “diet baggage” without even realizing it

- How society’s shifting norms invite us to ignore our growing girths

- The key to successful healthy eating – how you can eat more, but weigh less



