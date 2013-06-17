50 Shades of Fame and Fortune Launches Radio Show to Excellent Response

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The brainchild of Valery Satterwhite, an advisor to high-profile individuals worldwide via FameMentor.com and Holly Stephey founder of RedVelvetMedia.com, the radio program “50 Shades of Fame and Fortune” has successfully launched to highly expectant audiences. “Hence our name, Holly and I wanted to start the conversation by discussing the different vantage points of what it’s like to live with fame and fortune. It actually comes at a very high cost and that fact can’t be underestimated” said Satterwhite, Owner of Fame Mentor.



In the same tone as the very popular cable show, “Inside The Actor’s Studio” where actors are honored and respected for their wealth of experience and knowledge in a safe and nonjudgmental environment 50 Shades guests will discuss how they manage being in the pubic eye. “It never ceases to amaze me the number of famous and/or affluent people who suffer with feeling cut-off from the fabric of life because of their leanings toward mistrust, loneliness and isolation. It’s due mostly to their experiences with status.” added Satterwhite. “It’s a human need to have a sense of love and belonging and connection and you would think celebrities have these things in spades however, there’s such a need to remain vigilant about their branding that often times there’s little time to organically develop the coping skills which are so necessary” added Satterwhite.



The women discussed many subjects pertaining to fame including the needful “strong inner compass”, the “world of polarity”, and the “impostor syndrome” whereby celebrities feel they can never live up to their public image, and it’s opposite - believing one’s own hype. The show features caller questions as well.



Valery Satterwhite is an advisor to high-profile individuals via her consultancy company named Fame Mentor. She is an author of two published books, a speaker, and a spiritual believer in what she calls a life spent “lifting as one climbs.” Holly Stephey is the founder of RedVelvetMedia.com.



For more information about Valery Satterwhite and the 50 Shades of Fame and Fortune radio program visit http://famementor.com/. To listen to an archived version of the afore mentioned radio program visit http://www.blogtalkradio.com/50shadesoffameandfortune/2013/06/04/valery-satterwhite-holly-stephey-50-shades-fame-fortune. The show is also available on YouTube.



