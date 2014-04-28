500+ New Cocktail Dresses Unveiled by Ogotoshop.com This Season

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- US – Ogotoshop is one of the pioneering wedding and party dress retailers that offers trendy dresses at affordable prices. The firm has just unveiled new collection of cocktail dresses for girls . Customers can order items online and get free shipping for orders over $79.99



The sales manager of the company stated that the firm is happy to release new collection and their dresses have been sold to thousands of pretty ladies across the globe already. Many of the cocktail dresses are being sold at reasonably low prices and orders above $80 also come with free shipping.



The marketing manager is pretty happy about the new cocktail and party clothes collection launched by the company. A delicate cocktail dress with zipper and sequins is available at USD $99.99 (50 percent off + Free shipping). The gorgeous beading chiffon mini length cocktail dress is being offered at 50% discount, and there are loads of other exciting offers too.



The latest collection has over 500 new items and the firm’s rich experience enhances the level of its new dresses. The company aims to meet the diverse requirements and needs of both new and old customers. Those looking for fashionable, best quality, affordable cocktail dresses can visit ogotoshop.com. All items are designed with comfortable, wearable materials by top brands and the new collection of party dress is no exception. One-shoulder, off shoulder and beading cocktail dresses are very hot items.



About http://www.ogotoshop.com

http://www.ogotoshop.com is a professional well-known wedding clothes retailer and supplier, offering a wide range of women’s dresses. The company officials have a vast knowledge of consumer needs and craftsmanship that have helped it to establish a fresh, unique collection of women’s clothes. This professional online store of formal and wedding clothes is a renowned for creative production and competitive pricing.



The organization is recognized by vast customers with brand picture of innovation, high quality, and good faith. The e-commerce site specializes in wedding dresses, cocktail party clothes, and prom dresses for women. It differentiates itself through trendy designs, premium quality and innovation across its suite of services and items in the market.



To take a look at the latest collection, visit http://www.ogotoshop.com