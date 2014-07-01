500 New North American Distribution Centers Planned for 2015 Must Avoid Automation Mistakes

Monroe, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Too often planners of new distribution centers consider automation too late in the planning process according to John Hayes, founder and thought leader of No Risk Automation (www.NoRiskAutomation.com). Hayes started the firm to inform and protect automation decision-makers. The company also targets large multi-site manufacturing and distribution customers that want to explore automation but does not wish to assign the resources nor has the appropriate resources readily available. The CEO and senior management often provide the leadership in forming an effective relationship with No Risk Automation.



Hayes noted, “There are more than five hundred distribution centers scheduled to open across North America in 2015. There are certain basic processes that can be evaluated now to avoid the risks of poor automation planning.”



John Hayes suggested that many of these new distribution centers may also include traditional users including manufacturing, automotive, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, pulp & paper, textile, and distribution. Manufacturing companies tied to distribution in the same building can realize optimal benefits as well.



About John Hayes and NoRiskAutomation

John Hayes is a solutions-finder for the material handling industry. For more than twenty years he has been evaluating, designing, developing, and implementing innovative software and hardware solutions for businesses in high-volume retail, wholesale (B2B), and direct-to-consumer (B2C) distribution systems. Hayes is a 2014 Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pros to Know” recipient with vast and specific expertise in automated guided vehicles (AGVs). This reputation has resulted in hundreds of systems for highly productive and cost-effective fulfillment centers and manufacturing plant designs. Hayes uses a vendor agnostic approach at NoRiskAutomation, eliminating bias while avoiding the land mines and understanding the challenges. NoRiskAutomation utilizes a unique 4-Step process which ensures that sound and smart technologies are utilized by clients worldwide. Having worked for some of the leading AGV manufacturers, Hayes brings a wisdom and insight to customers, who are often unaware of the pressured sales strategies and hidden costs used by AGV vendors. NoRiskAutomation is an organization founded by Hayes to inform and protect automation decision-makers with the motto: Get it right the first time. Follow Hayes on Twitter @NoRiskAutomate.



NoRiskAutomation

http://www.noriskautomation.com

John Hayes

CEO and Founder

PR@noriskautomation.com

704-774-5083