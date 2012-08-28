50,000 Shoppers Flock to Australia's First Virtual Shopping Mall, Launching October 1st by 16-year-old CEO

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Garnering international media coverage and contracts from over one hundred of Australia’s biggest brands, The 360º Mall is a true retail revolution, despite being the work a sixteen year-old schoolboy. Following a hugely successful testing period, the mall has set its official virtual ribbon cutting for October 1st.



Teenager Alex Danieli devised the concept of the virtual mall during two years of extensive research & development, and has already attracted over one hundred paying national brands, each looking for their little piece of virtual mall real estate.



The virtual-mall offers both consumers and retailers the ultimate online shopping experience. With shoppers able to walk around using their keyboard, use the escalators, browse their favourite household-name stores and make direct online purchases, The 360º Mall is set to change the way Australia and the world shops.



“There is no denying that online shopping has seen a huge boom in recent years. However, this multi-billion dollar industry provides something of a lack lustre experience for the consumer,” says the retail magnate, who still attends a local comprehensive school.



He continues, “The 360º Mall takes that same online shopping format and transforms it into an interactive and entertaining experience that is the next best thing, if not better, to jumping in your car and driving to the local mall.”



The Mall’s recent trial attracted hundreds of thousands of virtual shoppers, with over fifty thousand making purchases.



“Earlier this year we trialed a test site to better understand what the market wants, so that we could incorporate the demand into our platform, which is an unparalleled combination of the benefits of offline and online retail shopping, enhanced through the application of cutting edge Internet technology. The features and advantages of our platform are unprecedented in the online shopping space,” Danieli adds.



While web users are flocking in their droves to step onto the escalators and shop at their favourite stores with virtual style, The 360º Mall has seen household brands fighting for the mall’s prime locations.



Stores have a golden opportunity to grow their exposure and customer base, especially as The 360º Mall is optimized for mobile usage. Retailers are afforded the luxury of no contract periods, no minimum store fees and, unlike the ‘real’ world of retail leasing, no fees for cancellation.



“Retailers have a zero-risk opportunity to try out the country’s hottest new marketing opportunity. We have already signed up some of Australia's leading brands including SABA & Sportscraft and, with room for hundreds of new stores, there is still space left for companies who don’t want to miss out,” Danieli explains.



Each store takes just a few minutes to set up and comes with a beautifully crafted 3D marketplace. With the exact look and feel of the regular downtown shopping mall, it’s expected that the store’s few remaining units will be snapped up fast.



With October 1st on the short-term horizon, Danieli and his development team are busy adding new features and elements to the mall.



“We have greatly improved our usability integration; a user’s keyboard is all that is needed to travel around and experience The 360º Mall in all of its virtual glory. The integration of a social network also allows users to meet up and shop with their friends. It’s an online retail experience that is set to put a roof over online shopping for good,” he concludes.



The site’s team is eager to hear from any retailers who are interested in reserving their space before places fill. Interested parties can check out merchant-centric information, here.



The Mall’s official website can be found at: http://www.the360mall.com/



About the Creator: Alex Danieli

Alex Danieli is a sixteen year old schoolboy at St Andrew’s Cathedral School in the Sydney CBD, New South Wales. Prior to opening up The 360 Mall, Alex spent two years running his own successful online business selling phone accessories.