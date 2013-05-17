50,000 Users Tested Leawo Blu-Ray Player Software Comes Officially Along with 67% Price Off

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Tech news once again covers Leawo Software, and this time the software giant shines in the headlines because of officially launching its flagship of the year – Blu-ray Player software. The Blu-ray media player has ever been tested, reviewed and liked by over 50,000 users in its beta test, and now is rewarded as totally 67% price off to express deep thanks to the warmly joining and suggesting of media fans. The 67% off discount of this Blu-ray player opens to the public until the end of May 24, 2013. Everyone could get it at a super-low price $19.95.



With the earnest wish to make world's best Blu-ray media player, Leawo once turned to worldwide media fans for taking better ideas and suggestions, just by grandly launching a-month long Blu-ray player beta test event. The beta test has caused an immediate sensation and over 50,000 media fans enthusiastically took part in. A mass of timely, helpful reviews and suggestions flooded into the testing page, while Leawo made an instant response to perfect this highly praised Blu-ray media player software so as to bring media fans unparalleled Blu-ray movie enjoyment at home.



Now the enhancement comes a gorgeous end and it is in the fullness of time to make an announcement for the official version of Leawo Blu-ray player. More surprisingly, to celebrate the official release of this brand-new Blu-ray playback software and appreciate media fans' long-term support, Leawo also throws out the biggest surprise of May, sharing this 2013 best Blu-ray player software at a super-low deal $19.95 from now to the end of May 24, 2013. For people who desire to get the best Blu-ray media player software with greatest savings, just freely take reference to below words.



Actually during the event, people could embrace this mouthwatering 67% off discount of Blu-ray Player only when they at the same time purchase at least one of 3 other Blu-ray solutions – Leawo Blu-ray ripper, Leawo Blu-ray Copy and Leawo Blu-ray Creator, which are also rewarding a 50% off discount right now. However, what should be highlighted is that people could not shop for this stunning Blu-ray player software alone at $19.95 only. That's to say, for those who take a fancy to Blu-ray player only, the original price $59.95 should be paid.



The process to successfully get the $19.95 Blu-ray Player deal is quite simple to follow. Just pay a direct visit to the 67% off discounted Blu-ray Player activity page, and choose at least one desired Blu-ray program from "Best Partner" section, then click "Buy Now" button to together purchase Blu-ray player at 67% price off and desired best Blu-ray partner at 50% price off.



Leawo officially claimed that all problems media fans encountered while using Blu-ray player have been successfully optimized, and some suggested user-friendly settings are also perfectly added like switching between multiple languages, playing back audio files in a wide range of formats, etc. Here is no doubt that Leawo Blu-ray player has become the 2013 best Blu-ray player combo that delivers the Blu-ray/DVD/video/audio playback experience beyond the imagination: fast and seamless playback latest Blu-ray releases with DTS5.1 audio fully supported; forever free to play freshest DVD from various locations without quality loss; play full HD 1080p movies with second-to-none cinematic effect and superior soundtrack; free service to play back video and audio files in various formats, etc.



With this highly acclaimed Blu-ray player software, people could enjoy variety of sources in preferred subtitles and audio tracks via flexible subtitle and audio settings, and play them on Windows 8 equipped computer smoothly. The amazing home theatre movie experience could be attained easily with Leawo Blu-ray Player.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a reputed online multimedia solution provider, widely known for its first-rate Blu-ray playback solution. Currently it rewards flagship Blu-ray player at only $19.95. For more details on this Blu-ray player 67% off discount, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.