52 Week High Stocks Under Consideration - SANTA CRUZ CTY BK CA (OTCBB:SCZC), First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS), Pedevco Corp (OTCBB:PEDO), Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB:NEPH), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SANTA CRUZ CTY BK CA (OTCBB:SCZC), First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS), Pedevco Corp (OTCBB:PEDO), Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB:NEPH), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ)



SANTA CRUZ CTY BK CA (OTCBB:SCZC) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +14.04% and closed at $19.50 after gaining total volume of 200.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $19.50. So far, the company’s stock is up 27.45% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 37.91%.Santa Cruz County Bank provides commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts.



What was the Moving Force behind SCZC On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SCZC



First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) reported the gain of 1.89% and closed at $ 27.00with the total traded volume of 368.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 27.00. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 148.51 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $23.71 - $27.00, while during last trade its minimum price was $27.00 and it gained its highest price of $27.00. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 3.85%. First Keystone Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary, First Keystone National Bank (the Bank), which has a commercial banking operation and trust department as its business.



For How Long FKYS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Pedevco Corp (OTCBB:PEDO) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 2.12% and closed at the price of $4.34 after opening at $4.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2,750.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 3,606.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $4.21, while it touched its highest price for the day at $4.35. PEDO beta value stands at 17.89 points. PEDEVCO Corp, formerly Blast Energy Services, Inc., is focused on resources and operations on its down-hole solutions and oil and gas production segments. The Company is operating its business as Pacific Energy Development.



For How Long PEDO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nephros, Inc. (OTCBB:NEPH) reported the up of +5.33%, to close at $1.58, with the overall traded volume of 68,882.00 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 32.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.63 and $1.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.65. Its introductory price for the day was $1.45. Nephros, Inc. (Nephros) is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing filtration products for therapeutic applications, infection control, and water purification.



Will NEPH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.41% and closed at the price of $12.20 after opening at $12.16. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10,325.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 15,138.00 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $12.14, while it touched its highest price for the day at $12.27. Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp, develops intellectual property, software products and programming to create digital lifestyle. The Company’s products include Sprocket and WEAV.



For How Long UBIQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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