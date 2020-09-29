Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- A new independent 184 page research with title 'Earphones and Headphones - Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, China & Japan and important players/vendors such as Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd., Grado Labs, Harman International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corporation etc. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Earphones and Headphones Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

According to Research, the Earphones and Headphones market is expected to grow from $9.6 billion in 2019 to reach $13.82 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.3%. In the present scenario, people are more succumbed by smart phones, music players, tablets, PC's and etc., which is providing the Earphones and Headphones market a valid reason to grow. The future of these products is anticipated to rely on technology, appearance, and design of the upcoming technology which are some of the factors driving market. However, the negative impact of these devices on helath is one of the factor restraining the market.



Wired segment in technology type is estimated to hold the largest share in the market on account of the development of people's way in listening music, moreover wireless segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to the technological advancement in the media and entertainment sector. Consumer segment in application is holding the vast share in market attributing to the growing consumer usage in varied verticals. North American market is estimated to hold the largest market share due to pre-established market coupled with the increased penetration of the technology.



Some of the key players in the Earphones and Headphones market include 3M, Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins Group Ltd., Grado Labs, Harman International, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Monster, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic, Silynx Communications, Inc., Skullcandy, Inc., Sony Corporation and Voxx International Corporation.



End-Users Covered:

Aviation, Call Center, Construction, Consumer, Fitness/Sports, Gaming, Industrial, Music & Entertainment, Public Safety, Virtual Reality



Technologies Covered:

- Wired

- Wireless



Products Covered:

- In-Ear

- Over-Ear



Distribution Channels Covered:

- Multi-brand Store

o Independent Store

o Organised Store

- Online Store

- Single Brand Store



Prices Covered:

- Low Price (Less than 50 USD)

- Mid-Price (Between 50 to 100 USD)

- Premium Price (Above 100 USD)



Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain , Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Application

6 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Technology

7 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Product

8 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Distribution Channel

9 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Price

10 Global Earphones and Headphones Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

....Continued



