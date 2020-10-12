Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Latest added Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States), SDV (France), DSV (Denmark), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Agility (Switzerland), Pantos Logistics (South Korea), C.H.Robinson (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany) and Damco (Netherlands)

The digital freight broker is also referred to as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market. The proliferation of on-demand or app-based trucking providers is gaining a noteworthy amount of investment and attention. According to AMA, the market for Digital Freight Brokerage is expected to register a CAGR of 54.8% during the forecast period to 2025.

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

The Global Digital Freight Brokerage segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage, Land Digital Freight Brokerage), Industry Verticals (Food & beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other(aerospace & defense))

Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution

Market Trend

- Need for Effective Integrated Services

Restraints

- Issues Related with Security of Services

Opportunities

- Growing Cross-borders Trade Activities and Advent of Blockchain Technology



The regional analysis of Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.



