56% Rise in Singapore Private Equity and Venture Capital

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- According to recent data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, strong gains made by private equity funds have made a significant contribution to a 17% rise in assets managed in Singapore over the past year. In 2020 the value of assets under management in Singapore rose to S$4.7 trillion. Valuation gains and net inflows both had a part to play in the growth that has been achieved between 2020 and 2021. Private equity and venture capital together saw a significant spike with a rise of 54%, compared to the 16% that was experienced in 2019. The data reveals that Southeast Asian countries are still a key destination for investment and remain resolutely popular. In fact, this part of the region accounts for a third of the overall investments made in Asia Pacific. It wasn't good news for all sectors though as real estate experienced a drop of more than 50%.



Selby Jennings is one of the elite groups of private equity recruiters in Asia Pacific with a genuinely international reach and the ability to support a broad spectrum of clients and candidates. The firm was established in 2004 and over the intervening years has developed expertise in many different areas, including risk management, corporate and investment banking, quantitative research and trading, insurance and actuarial and financial technology. Such a broad scope of specialism is unique to a small number of private equity recruiters in this part of the world. As a result, the firm has worked with a whole range of companies, including agile start-ups and international institutions, and has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm can cater to every hiring need.



With a reputation as one of the leading specialist private equity recruiters in the region, Selby Jennings has a robust base in Asia Pacific. The team in Singapore is also part of a 1,000 strong international workforce that is spread across key locations. In addition, as part of the Phaidon International group - which operates across six countries - the firm is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. There are many different reasons why Selby Jennings has become one of Asia Pacific's leading private equity recruiters, including the emphasis that the firm puts on people. Consultants at the firm receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today there are many different roles available via Selby Jennings in Singapore including Equities Quantitative Dev/Strat, VP, Equity Sales Trader, Funds Specialist, Equities Market Risk Analyst and Quantitative Developer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.