585.7M Deep Packet Inspection Market Exceed by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The shift to bandwidth heavy services ranging from voice and video to high-definition (HD) video on demand (VoD) is a clear indication of an increase in the burden on network infrastructure. In addition to this, security breaches on the network typically cost companies millions of dollars annually. These breaches not only affect the customers, but also service providers as post such security breaches, it is possible that the customers choose another provider that advertise higher security.



An increase in the degree of competition between the service providers translates to the need for them to be able to develop and deploy different and enhanced offerings in order to stay ahead. Service providers need to be able to deal with the explosive demand for bandwidth, traffic management as well as application and network security. Being able to provide a high level of quality of experience (QoE) while ensuring new revenue models, is what will set the service providers apart. In order to be able to achieve the aforementioned tasks, service providers turn to deep packet inspection (DPI). DPI is a surveillance technology that enables Internet service providers (ISPs) to monitor, record and take informed decisions based on the content of data packets in real time.



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of This Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/deep-packet-inspection-dpi-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



This report categorizes the global DPI market on the basis of the product types, end user segments and geographies. The products include standalone and integrated DPI products. The end user segments included in this report include Government, ISPs, Enterprises, Education and Others. The global DPI market has also been analyzed on the basis of key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The major players in the global DPI market include Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco, Qosmos, to name a few.



Deep Packet Inspection Market by type

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

Deep Packet Inspection Market by End User applications

Government

ISPs

Enterprises

Education

Others

Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography

North America

Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (ROW)



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/