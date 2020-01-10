Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- 5G chipset Industry



Description



Global 5G Chipset market is accounted for $0.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.1%. Factors such as growing Iot connections, rising demand for mobile data services and high demand expected from 5G-enabled smartphones are boosting the market growth. However, high hardware cost involved in terrestrial network densification is hindering the market growth.



Based on end user, consumer electronics holds the significant market share. The growth is directed towards raise of 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices in the market. After the standardization of 5G network connectivity, it will be the high demand for 5G-enabled smart phones with high-speed internet connectivity. By, operational frequency, The frequency band (between 26 and 39 GHz) is leading the market during the forecast period owing to high bandwidth accessible by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are propelling the growth of this frequency band.



By geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G chipset market due to the high demand for advanced technologies such as connected cars, machine-to-machine communication and artificial intelligence will offer vast opportunities for the market growth.



Some of the key players in global 5G Chipset market include Integrated Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon TechnologiesIBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Analog Devices, Cavium and Huawei Technologies.



Operational Frequency Covered:

- Above 39 GHz

- Between 26 and 39 GHz

- Sub-6 GHz



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3291543-5g-chipset-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Products Covered:

- Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

- Network Infrastructure Equipment

- Devices



Types Covered:

- Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

- Millimetre Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

- Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

- Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)



End Users Covered:

- Consumer Electronics

- Automotive & Transportation

- Healthcare

- Building Automation

- Energy & Utilities

- Retail

- Public Safety & Surveillance

- Industrial Automation



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3291543-5g-chipset-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



...



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Integrated Device Technology

11.2 Samsung Electronics

11.3 Qualcomm Technologies

11.4 Xilinx

11.5 Intel

11.6 Nokia

11.7 Qorvo

11.8 Anokiwave

11.9 Infineon Technologies

11.10 IBM

11.11 Broadcom

11.12 Macom Technology Solutions

11.13 Analog Devices

11.14 Cavium

11.15 Huawei Technologies



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3291543



Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)