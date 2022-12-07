5G Chipset Market 2023 Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, Application, End User and Forecasts by 2029

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- 5G Chipset Market Scope & Overview

The global market for 5G chipsets was valued at around $1.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate of more than 49.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. A 5G chipset, also known as dataflow control systems, is a type of electronic components used in integrated circuits production. A 5G Chipset is a critical component in 5G devices, such as smartphones, laptops, routers, and telco base stations that support 5G. As a chipset is involved in managing the flow of information passing through a computer to ensure the correct operation of a computer. This 5G chipset module allows users of these devices to have a better experience and also provides an increased access to next-generation networks.



The increasing internet users worldwide, growing MtoM/IoT connectivity, and increasing penetration of smartphones & laptops are the few factors that are responsible for high CAGRs in the market during the projection period. For example, according to International Telecommunications Union (ITU), around 3.19 billion internet users were recorded in 2015, rising to about 3.74 billion internet users in 2017. Similarly, according to the Statista, India had around 457.4 million internet users recorded in 2017, which is expected to hit nearly 666.4 million users by 2023. This, in turn, is expected to boost 5G chipsets adoption and usage worldwide.



Furthermore, the sudden COVID-19 outbreak has had a detrimental effect on 5G chipset production facilities located across the globe, with multiple countries being temporarily put on lockdown, which has resulted in significant production slowdown. Therefore, this factor could be the main barrier for market growth in the near future. However, the high hardware costs involved in the terrestrial network densification, as well as data security and privacy concerns of individuals are factors that are restricting the market growth during 2023-2029.



The most recent research report examines recent market trends and industry innovations that are having a significant impact. The market research looks at the market's size, revenue from sales, developments in technology, costs, and potential. The market research study looks at the market share, growth potential, and opportunities of the international industry. The profiles of the top market participants are covered in the 5G Chipset research report.



Get Free Sample Report of 5G Chipset Market @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/817477



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 5G Chipset industry:

Qualcomm Technologies

Intel Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Anokiwave Inc.



In this market research, leading industry experts offer a comprehensive overview and in-depth market analysis. This market analysis seeks to provide readers with a comprehensive picture of the global economy and all of its various sectors. The 5G Chipset market report contains both a brand analysis and demand mapping for various market scenarios.



Market Segmentation Analysis

To help readers better understand the overall dynamics of the target market, the most recent market research report segments the 5G Chipset market into segments based on product type, application, end use, and geographical area. The modern research included feedback from market participants as well as a primary and secondary observational synthesis.



The 5G Chipset Market Major Segments and Subsegments Listed Below:



By IC Type:

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)



By Operational Frequency:

Sub-6 gHz

Between 26 and 39 gHz

Above 39 gHz



By Product:

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

Network Infrastructure Equipment



By End-User:

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

In order to give clients precise information to manage market challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, several industry experts and delegates are interviewed for a report on the 5G Chipset market during the primary and secondary research phases. The market dynamics over the forecast period are thoroughly examined in this market research report, along with key changes that have been noticed over time.



Regional Outlook

The latest market research examines the regional business environment, market dynamics and drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, and production and distribution networks, in addition to Porter's five forces analysis. The 5G Chipset research report also includes observations, a quick scan of potential competitors, and a competition analysis.



Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities, and recent innovations in the global market should be the main topics of 5G Chipset research. The study examines various industries as well as the potential for regional development. Geographical markets like those in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are the main focus of the study.



Key Questions Answered in the 5G Chipset Market Report

What methods are available to businesses in the developed world to gain a competitive edge?



Which regions will have the most lucrative regional markets in the coming years for market players?



What marketing tactics are helping company's increase their market share in the recent time?



For More Information or Query about 5G Chipset Market @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/817477



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021-2029 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption



Chapter 2. Global 5G Chipset Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates



Chapter 3. Global 5G Chipset Market Dynamics

3.1. 5G Chipset Market Impact Analysis (2021-2029)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities



Chapter 4. Global 5G Chipset Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies



Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

....



Chapter 9. Global 5G Chipset Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles



Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption



Conclusion

The 5G Chipset market research report demonstrates inclusive demand and a competitive environment for market participants by thoroughly examining the various dynamics of the target sector.



Buy Global 5G Chipset Market Report @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/817477



Contact Us:

Akash Anand

Head of Business Development & Strategy

sales@intelligencemarketreport.com

Phone: +44 20 8144 2758