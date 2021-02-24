Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.



The report on global 5G Chipset market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 5G Chipset Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/520



Key Highlights of Report

6GHz segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing offerings of 5G chipset modules serving the sub-6GHz band from major industry leaders in smartphones is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The 7 nm segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to increasing use of 7nm processing nodes in designing 5G chipset modules.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.

Due to robust presence of players such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, and Broadcom Inc., among others in countries in North America, the region is expected to account for the largest revenue share contribution to the global market as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

In July 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced the Snapdragon 865 and 5G smartphone platform. The platform is designed to offer improved efficiency across the boards for unparalleled gaming and incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon elite gaming experience, completely global 5G, and ultra-intuitive Artificial Intelligence.



Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report segments the 5G Chipset market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



