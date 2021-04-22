5G Chipset Market Share, Demand, Scope, Size, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Global 5G Chipset Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global 5G Chipset market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the 5G Chipset market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028



The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government initiatives to create smart cities in developed and developing countries is another key factor expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth over the forecast period.



The global 5G Chipset market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the 5G Chipset market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the 5G Chipset market.



Key Highlights of Report



The automotive & transportation segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising usage of 5G connectivity in various automotive industry applications.



Due to robust presence of players such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, and Broadcom Inc., among others in countries in North America, the region is expected to account for the largest revenue share contribution to the global market as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.



In July 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced the Snapdragon 865 and 5G smartphone platform. The platform is designed to offer improved efficiency across the boards for unparalleled gaming and incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon elite gaming experience, completely global 5G, and ultra-intuitive Artificial Intelligence.



Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Chipset market on the basis of frequency, type, processing node, application, end-use, and region:



Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem



Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global 5G Chipset market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global 5G Chipset Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global 5G Chipset Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global 5G Chipset Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global 5G Chipset Market



