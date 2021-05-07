Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Increasing machine-to-machine connections is one of the key factors expected to drive global 5G chipset market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile broadband services is expected to further boost growth of the global 5G chipset market in the near future. Increasing government



The 5G Chipset study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the 5G Chipset report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2021 to 2028



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/520



The Global 5G Chipset Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the 5G Chipset industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.



Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.



The Global 5G Chipset Report is a panoramic study of the overall 5G Chipset market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the 5G Chipset industry.



Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem



Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others



Regional Bifurcation of the 5G Chipset Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 5G Chipset Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 5G Chipset Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing machine-to-machine connections



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for mobile data services



4.2.2.3. Increasing need for high-speed internet



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for mobile broadband services



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High hardware cost



4.2.3.2. Data security and privacy concerns



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 5G Chipset Market By Frequency Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Frequency Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. mm-Wave



5.1.2. sub-6GHz



5.1.3. sub-6GHz + mm-Wave



Chapter 6. 5G Chipset Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. RFIC



6.1.2. Modem



Chapter 7. 5G Chipset Market By Processing Node Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Processing Node Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. 10 nm



7.1.2. 7 nm



7.1.3. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- 5G Chipset Market Research Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/520



Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.