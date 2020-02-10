5G Communication Equipment Market 2020 Analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- 5G Communication Equipment Market 2020-2026



This report provides in depth study of "5G Communication Equipment Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 5G Communication Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output - 64-256 antennas) offers performance "up to ten times current 4G networks;" "Low-band 5G" and "Mid-band 5G" use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.



Key Players



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Ericsson,

Samsung

Nokia

Huawei

ZTE, and more.



This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the 5G Communication Equipment.



Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:



The global 5G Communication Equipment is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.



Based on type, the global 5G Communication Equipment Market is segmented into Femtocell, Pico Cell, Micro Cell, Macro Cell and other



Based on application, the 5G Communication Equipment Market is segmented into Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, Operator Business and Others.



Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the 5G Communication Equipment in each regional segment mentioned above.



Key Stakeholders

5G Communication Equipment Market Manufacturers

5G Communication Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

5G Communication Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



Major Key Points from Table of Content:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5G Communication Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 5G Communication Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Femtocell

1.4.3 Pico Cell

1.4.4 Micro Cell

1.4.5 Macro Cell

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 5G Communication Equipment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Business

1.5.3 Enterprise Business

1.5.4 Operator Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



….



13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ericsson

13.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ericsson 5G Communication Equipment Introduction

13.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Communication Equipment Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.2 Samsung

13.2.1 Samsung Company Details

13.2.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Samsung 5G Communication Equipment Introduction

13.2.4 Samsung Revenue in 5G Communication Equipment Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Samsung Recent Development



and more



Continued...