5G Communications Future Development of Mobile Network Technology as Envisioned

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Future Development of Mobile Network Technology as Envisioned by 5G Communications". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



In June 2013, Samsung claimed to have developed the next-generation 5G communications technology. The announcement has created much sensation around the world and prompted standard organizations such as 5GPPP and METIS to investigate and develop 5G standards. This report profiles major development trends of the future 5G communications technology, and provides 5G visions from application and technology perspectives.



Browse Detail Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/future-development-of-mobile-network-technology-as-envisioned-by-5g-communications-report.html



Table of Content

1. Evolution of Mobile Cellular Networks from 1G to 4G

2. Concepts & Visions of 5G Communications Technology



3. People-centered View of 5G Smart Living

3.1 Opportunities for High-Quality Audiovisual Content

3.2 Opportunities for Cloud-based Healthcare Services

3.3 Opportunities for Smart Cars



4. Focal Areas of 5G Communications Network Technology

4.1 Increasing Transmission Speed, Bandwidth, Efficiency

4.2 Reducing Latency & Increasing Internet Coverage

4.3 Reducing Energy Consumption of End-user Devices



Browse Telecommunications Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



5. Important Issues a 5G Communications Network Has to Tackle

5.1 Intelligent Handover

5.2 Interference Management



6. Conclusion

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies



For Latest Research Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets.



Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Contact:

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Web: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://deepmarketresearchreports.blogspot.com