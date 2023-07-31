5G Core Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Player

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2023 -- The global 5G Core Market size is projected to grow from USD 630 million in 2020 to USD 9,497 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The 5G core market is gaining traction due to its cloud-native and service-based architecture that will improve the modularity of products with greater emphasis on low latency, uRLLC, eMBB, and mMTC offerings. The rapid rise in the volume of data being carried by cellular networks has been driven largely by consumer demand for video and the shift of business toward the use of cloud services. The commercialization of 5G services in enterprises such as private 5G and the availability of unlicensed and shared spectrum in the globe are expected to shape the future of the 5G core market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Core Market"



128 - Tables

72 - Figures

266 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136573849



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise's business environment. Services are considered an important component of the 5G core market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise's network. Services are considered as the backbone of the 5G core, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients' requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting.



Cloud mode of deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud mode of deployment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.5G core is a cloud-native next-generation virtualized core network architecture. With cloud-based technologies, end users can better leverage the business to the cloud or migrate it to the cloud platform for efficient and continuous service capabilities. The deployment of various cloud-based and 5G on-demand slicing solutions using cloud-native thinking and models is bound to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire communications industry.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136573849



APAC region to record the highest market share in the 5G core market in 2020



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is transforming dynamically with respect to the adoption of new technologies across various sectors. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, and India, and the increasing deployment of 4G and 5G networks present huge opportunities for the implementation of the 5G core solution. With the increasing adoption of technologies, such as VR and AR as well as the IoT, the content will become even more data-intensive, which will demand seamless network connectivity and coverage and would present a huge opportunity for the 5G core market in the region.



Key and innovative vendors in the 5G core market include Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), Affirmed Networks (US), Mavenir(US), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Oracle (US), Athonet (Italy), Casa Systems (US), Cumucore (Finland), Druid Software (Ireland), IPLOOK (China), and Metaswitch (UK).



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=136573849



Browse Other Reports:



Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Blockchain as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/5g-core-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/5g-core.asp