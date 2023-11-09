5G Device Testing Market Growth in France

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- France is experiencing a significant surge in the 5G device testing market, reflecting the country's commitment to technological advancement and innovation. This growth is driven by a combination of factors, including the deployment of connected car technology, rollout of 5G networks, increasing demand for diverse 5G devices, and the need for rigorous testing to ensure the reliability and security of these devices. France is actively expanding its 5G network infrastructure. Orange SA, a French multinational telecommunications corporation, is developing 5G network infrastructure in France.



Renault, Orange, and Ericsson announced to work together on connected vehicles and 5G in the country. This cooperation project aims to measure the capacity of 5G to improve communications between vehicles and their environment, e.g., other vehicles, highway infrastructure (e.g., traffic lights), or people on the road.



The 5G device landscape is rapidly evolving, with a wide range of devices entering the market. From consumer smartphones and tablets to industrial IoT devices and autonomous vehicles, the demand for diverse 5G devices is on the rise. This diversity necessitates thorough testing to ensure compatibility and performance. As of 2021, several major cities, including Paris, Marseille, and Lyon, had operational 5G networks. This rollout is accelerating the demand for 5G devices, including smartphones, IoT devices, and industrial equipment. Orange had announced that the company would continue to implement its 5G deployment strategy by installing 5G connections in 17 towns and cities in Europe, and the 5G network was released in 2021.



The Internet of Things (IoT) growth in France is driving demand for 5G device testing. IoT devices rely on 5G connectivity for real-time data transfer and low latency, making accurate and reliable testing crucial to their success. In January 2023, France announced that it had 37,571 authorized 5G sites as of December, from which 28,832 were declared technically operated by local carriers from the report published by France's spectrum agency ANFR. ANFR also said that the number of 5G sites increased by 1.9% during November.



France is positioning itself as a global hub for 5G device testing. With advanced testing facilities, a skilled workforce, and strong partnerships with international organizations, French companies are attracting clients from around the world. This boosts the country's economy and solidifies its role as a key player in the global 5G landscape. The reliable testing of 5G devices enables digital transformation across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture. As the 5G device testing market grows, so does innovation in connectivity. France is at the forefront of developing and testing cutting-edge 5G devices that open up new possibilities, from ultra-low-latency applications in industry 4.0 to enhanced virtual reality experiences.