5G Device Testing Market Worth $1.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- The global 5G device testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. There are significant opportunities in IDMs and ODMs due to the increasing adoption of smart phones and mobile devices.



Signal Generators is estimated to have substantial market size in equipment type in the said market during the forecast period



Signal generator allows to output signals with various frequencies, amplitudes, and time durations. Signal generators are used in testing applications across the industrial, mechanical, and telecommunication sectors. At present, the wireless telecom industry has a huge impact on the potential growth and expansion of the market for signal generators.



IDMs & ODMs end user is estimated to high-growing market during the forecast period



Integrated device manufacturing (IDM) companies focus on semiconductor design, testing, and production and have the internal capability to perform both. IDMs handle every step of the testing process, from designing and testing to manufacturing, assembly, and sales of integrated products. Similarly, ODMs design, manufacture, and assemble final end products. Players include Apple, Dell, and HP, among others. Intel Corporation (US), Micron Technology (US), Toshiba (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) are among the key IDMs, with their assembly facilities worldwide that use front-end and back-end equipment for testing and inspection of devices.



North America is estimated to have largest market size during the forecast period



North America is one of the leading markets for 5G deployment in terms of R&D on 5G technology, network design/deployment, and the presence of key market players. The presence of major players, such as Keysight Technologies (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), TEKTRONIX, INC. (US), Teradyne, Inc. (US)VIAVI Solutions, among others in the region, supports the demand for new technologies and helps increase awareness regarding them. In North America, the US is considered to have the most engaged mobile user base, and this is expected to grow with the addition of new subscribers. Full-fledged 5G implementation in North America is expected to boost on-demand video services; the market for such services is growing continuously in the current scenario.



Major players in the 5G device testing market include Anritsu (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), TEKTRONIX, INC. (US), Teradyne, Inc. (US), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), Artiza Networks, Inc. (US), EMITE (Spain), and EXFO (Canada) among others.



