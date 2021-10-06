5G Enterprise Market Growing at the Fastest Rate During 2021 to 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- The 5G enterprise market size is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 , at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.



A few major factors driving the growth of this market are the emergence of Industry 4.0 paving the way for mMTC, the development of smart infrastructure, and the delivery of differentiated 5G services using network slicing technique. The critical challenge faced by the market players is the requirement of the high spending capability of carriers to set up a 5G infrastructure. Similarly, the adoption of Wi-Fi communication technology by enterprises and security concerns in the 5G core network are the major factors hindering the market growth. Low latency connectivity with uRLLC and increasing demand for private networks from various enterprises and government organizations for mission-critical applications. Despite the market being in the infancy stage, a lot of research is being conducted in the market.



Based on network type, private networks are projected to witness a higher CAGR as these networks enable enterprises to reduce their dependence on service providers because when they opt for private networks, they can have full control over operating methods. It also allows separate data processing and storage. Additionally, enterprises can customize the network the way they want.



Based on operator model, communication service providers (CSPs) held a larger market share in 2020. They are keen on utilizing their fully virtualized network architecture, having increasing agility, flexibility, visibility, and cost-efficiency.



Based on infrastructure, core network technology is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the 5G enterprise market during 2021–2027 owing to enhanced end user experience (UX), simplified network operations, increased service creation agility, and improved network capabilities.



Based on spectrum, the licensed spectrum is likely to hold a major share of the 5G enterprise market owing to network control and critical use cases for maintaining service quality, especially for end users from the defense and government organizations.



Based on frequency, mmWave would record a higher growth rate in the coming years owing to several advantages offered by this frequency band, such as high bandwidth (for higher data transfer rate), high resolution, low interference (systems with high immunity to cramming), small component sizes, and increased security and cost-efficacy.



Based on organization size, large enterprises are expected to dominate the 5G enterprise market in 2020 as they are anticipated to deploy 5G networks to increase data transmission speed, ensure higher device capacity and spectrum band, and adopt IIoT.



Based on application, AR/VR will be one of the fastest-growing applications in the coming years. Several companies are investing in AR/VR technology, fueling 5G adoption. One of the key factors driving adoption of AR/VR will be gaming sector. For instance, HTC Vive has already begun testing VR through 5G technology.



Based on vertical, manufacturing is attributed to holding a major share of the 5G enterprise market in the coming years as leading manufacturers, such as Gabler, are already deploying AR and VR technologies in equipment maintenance and training applications. AR/VR in HD resolution requires more than 100 Mbps for a smooth experience, while technically, the bandwidth requirement can be fulfilled by fiber or Wi-Fi networks; however, some remote sites/factories are not covered by fiber. Issues outside the corporate network can be resolved with 5G technology for AR/VR in manufacturing.



APAC is transforming dynamically with regard to the adoption of new technologies by organizations functioning across various sectors. The region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities. Companies such as ZTE (China) and Huawei (China) are heavily investing in full-scale 5G enterprise deployment and upcoming 5G technology and are initiating field trials with a few leading mobile service carriers, such as AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SoftBank (Japan), and China Unicom (China). These companies are entering into partnerships and collaborations with other players to remain dominant in the market.