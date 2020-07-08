Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Market 2020



Commonly referred to as FWA, Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as one of the most predominant use cases for early 5G network rollouts. Multiple mobile operators and service providers are initially seeking to capitalize on 5G as a fixed wireless alternative to deliver last-mile connectivity – at multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit speeds – in areas with insufficient fiber holdings.



The very first standardized deployments of 5G-based FWA are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019. Largely driven by early commercial rollouts by Verizon Communications and AT&T in the United States, 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.



The "5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G-based FWA ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, revenue potential, application scenarios, service provider deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G-based FWA investments and operator services.



Major Key Players of 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Industry are:



KMW

Lattice Semiconductor

LightPointe Communications

LigoWave

Loea Corporation

Maja Systems

MAX4G

MaxLinear

Microwave Networks

Mimosa Networks

MIMOtech

MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)

NEC Corporation



A recent study presented a summary of the 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) industry with an informative description. This analysis relates to the concept of the product/service, along with a variety of implementations of that product or service in various end-user industries. This report also provides an overview of the manufacturing and management systems used for the same purpose. The report on the global 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) market included an in-depth overview of some of the sector's current and evolving trends, a competitive analysis, and a comprehensive regional analysis for the 2020-2030 review period.



Market Dynamics



In addition to offering an overview of the fundamental dynamics of the 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) market, the study also discusses the patterns in volume and price history as well as market value. A variety of future growth drivers, risks, and opportunities are analyzed in order to obtain an accurate understanding of the overall market.



Regional Analysis



The report provides an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) market in key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Research Methodology



In order to analyze the demand over the forecast period, the market is analyzed based on various parameters comprising Porter's five force model. A comprehensive market analysis helps to recognize the strengths of the 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) market, risks, opportunities, and weaknesses. Furthermore, the data analysts use SWOT to provide accurate information on the 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) market. The collected data is checked over multiple layers and guarantees the accuracy of the insights. The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to ensure that market and segment forecasts are reliable and accurate



Competitive Analysis of 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Market 2020



This segment of the report describes the various leading producers on the market. It allows the reader to understand the tactics and alliances that players are concentrating on combating competition in the market. The detailed report offers a substantial microscopic view of the sector. The reader will recognize the manufacturer's footprints by understanding the global manufacturers' sales, the global manufacturer 's price, and the manufacturer's production during the projected period from 2020 to 2030.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: An Overview of 5G



Chapter 3: Business Case, Applications & Spectrum for 5G-Based FWA



Chapter 4: Case Studies of FWA Deployments



Chapter 5: Market Analysis & Forecasts



Chapter 6: Vendor Profiles



Chapter 7: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations



Continued…



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



