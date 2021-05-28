5G Implementation Across Europe

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- Many carriers and regulators around the world have had their 5G plans disrupted by the COVD-19 pandemic, which has resulted in delayed or cancelled spectrum auctions and limits on towner construction. Despite this, there were more commercial 5G launces in 2020 than ever before. In the first half of the year, at least 36 launches took place, followed by 56 launches in the second half. As of March 2021. Vodafone Group PLC and its subsidiaries also have the largest 5G presence, with the Czech Republic and Greece being the most recent additions. These advancements serve to boost the commercial services sector over the coming decade to allow for faster data speeds, low latency communications, and higher data caps for mobile devices.



Glocomms is Germany's, and Europe's, leading expert recruiter for a plethora of specialised sectors. The firm supplies talent for commercial services jobs, enterprise solutions jobs and software engineer jobs, to name a few. Founded in 2013, the firm has spent years developing a network of highly skilled recruiting consultants as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, making them the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of world-leading global brands. Glocomms has over a dozen offices around the world, with their German team headquartered in Berlin. Backed by an unrivalled track record, the firm's 750+ consultants work ardently to deliver the best recruiting options to their customers. Glocomms has invested heavily in the training and development of its practitioners to ensure that they are using the best-in-class technologies and strategies which guarantees that all those involved are hired swiftly and efficiently. From Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne, the German team of ambitious experts will advise on career openings throughout Europe. The firm helps businesses to relax, knowing that their most pressing issue, talent management, is in safe hands.



There is currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms including: VMware Cloud SME, Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consultant, Software Engineer, Enterprise Account Executive, Remote Salesforce CommerceCloud Developer, Azure Developer Dynamics HR, UK&I Account Manager, RVP Sales – DACH, Salesforce Release Manager, Senior Dev Ops Engineer, Information Security Program Lead (VP), and Technical Architect, to name a few. If you're looking to pursue one of these career openings, or looking to source business-critical talent for your organisation, do not hesitate to get in contact with a member of the Glocomms teams.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Commercial Services Recruiter in Germany visit



https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.