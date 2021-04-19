Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Some Key Highlights from the Report



In February 2020, Nokia deployed 5G private wireless network for virtual inspection trial for Lufthansa Technik, which is a global provider of technical aircraft services. The hyper fast 5G network will eliminate the need for customers to physically attend servicing by allowing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. This application leverages the usage of fast secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve productivity, operational efficiency, and service.

Small cells make use of short-range, low power wireless transmission systems that cover small proximity areas. Small cells have the ability to handle high data rates for mobile and broadband consumers, for IoT, and high densities of low-power & low-speed devices. This feature makes it ideal for 5G rollout that ensures ultra-speed and latencies in millisecond range.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) is an evolution to current 4G networks which will provide faster data rates and a better user experience than the existing mobile broadband services. eMBB will enable faster download, in-flight entertainment, real-time video streaming, real-time air-traffic alerts, and ultra-speed Internet access for latent-free cloud access.

Key players in the market include Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.



5G in Aviation Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:



Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

5G Infrastructure for Airport

Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management

Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage

Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport

Retail Communication & Security

Smart Connected Airports

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

Drone Operations

Flight Operations

Connected Aircrafts



