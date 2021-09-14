5G in Defense Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in North America Region

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 64 million in 2020 to USD 1,318 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.9% from 2021 to 2025. Factors such as the are the Higher network speed and lower latency in 5G , and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of the 5G in defense market.



Wide adoption and continuous advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the factors transforming various industries by connecting several types of devices, appliances, systems, and services. IoT is among the use cases that the 5G network would support; for instance, it enables the communication between a large number of sensors and connected devices. IoT application requirements can be categorized as high power, low-latency applications (e.g., border surveillance), low power, and long-range IoT applications (e.g., smart base).



By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in defense market during forecast period.



Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operator. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.



By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in defense market during forecast period.



By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 62.6% during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.



North America is projected to lead the 5G in defense market during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.



The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).