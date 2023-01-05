5G in Defense Market Share, Trends, Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- According to the new research report, the "5G in Defense Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Core Network Technology, Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency, Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global 5G in Defense Market size is projected to reach USD 2,487 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027. The global 5G in defense market size is projected to grow from USD 665 million in 2022 to USD 2,487 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2027. Factors such as the are the Higher network speed, and lower latency in 5G, and the growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of 5G in the defense market.



The 5G in defense market includes major players Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia OYJ (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.



By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment is projected to dominate 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.



Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operators. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.



By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.



By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.



North America is projected to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the 5G in the defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems.



