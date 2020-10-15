5G Infrastructure Equipment Market 2020 Advancements and Global Outlook : Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Verizon Communications

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market are – AT&T, Verizon Communications, Corning, Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Huawei Technologies Co



Markets Covered: 1) By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell; Macro Cell; Radio Access Network (RAN); Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

2) By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV); Mobile Edge Computing (MEC); Fog Computing (FC)



The global 5G Infrastructure Equipment market is expected to decline from $2.03 billion in 2019 and to $1.90 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.41%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $9.37 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 70.16%.



The 5G infrastructure equipment market comprises of revenue generated by the sales of 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology by establishments that design, build or develop these 5G network infrastructure. The 5G infrastructures include spectrum, Macro-network, small cell, and other network domains.



North America was the largest region in the 5G Infrastructure Equipment market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The Internet of Things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples lives, is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises, and the availability of more affordable devices, is driving the adoption the Internet of Things (IoT) which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructure. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications including remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum and infrastructure.



The 5G infrastructure equipment market covered in this report is segmented by communication infrastructure into small cell; macro cell; radio access network (RAN); distributed antenna system (DAS). It is also segmented by network technology into software defined networking (SDN); network function virtualization (NFV); mobile edge computing (MEC); fog computing (FC).



Delay in standardization of spectrum allocation is challenging the growth of 5G infrastructure market. Large quantities of new radio spectrum have been allocated to 5G. 5G can be in low-band spectrum below 1 GHz, mid-band frequencies from 1 GHz to 6 GHz, or high-band spectrum above 6 GHz. The timely deployment of 5G is essential for achieving the objectives of telecom service providers, especially in emerging markets. However, there is a delay in spectrum auction and standardization across many countries. A key reason for the delay is the financial health of the service providers, which have been struggling to pay licensing fees and other penalties. Also because the unit pricing of the spectrum is high, few countries like India are taking time to raise as much money for the spectrum auction. Moreover, long-term investment in 5G is bound to further dent operators' finances. Therefore there is a delay in standardization of spectrum allocation. The delay in the use of spectrum for mobile broadband networks also comes at a significant cost.



On January 13, 2020 Samsung announced that it has completed the acquisition of TeleWorld Solutions. The Virginia-based telecommunications company provides wireless networking and consulting services. The deal will make TWS a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung, allowing the brand to continue to offer its consulting services to existing clients. The acquisition of TWS will enable Samsung to meet mobile carriers growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance their service capabilities to the customers.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



