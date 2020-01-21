5G Infrastructure Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Summary



This report provides in depth study of "5G Infrastructure Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 5G Infrastructure Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global 5G Infrastructure market. This report focused on 5G Infrastructure market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global 5G Infrastructure Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.



Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cisco

NEC

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Mediatek

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions

Analog Devices

Vmware

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Verizon Communications

AT&T

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Korea Telecom

China Mobile



The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type



Major applications as follows:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructures

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Others



Major Type as follows:

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)



Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa



