A recent market study on the 5G Infrastructure market applies both primary and secondary research techniques to identify new opportunities for development for the 5G Infrastructure market for the forecast period, 2021 -2028. The research further screens and analyses data on the market share, growth rate and size to enable stakeholders, product owners and field marketing executives identify the low-hanging fruits and reap a significant return on their investment. Importantly, the data on the current business environment of the 5G Infrastructure market proves a boon for companies trying to identify next leg for growth.



The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.



The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.



Key market participants include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.



The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport



Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band



Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others



Exploring growth rate over a period



Business owners looking to scale up their business can refer this report that contains data regarding the rise in sales within a given consumer base for the forecast period, 2021 to 2028. Product owners can use this information along with the driving factors such as demographics and revenue generated from other products discussed in the report to get a better analysis of their products and services. Besides, the research analysts have compared the market growth rate with the product sales to enable business owners to determine the success or failure of a specific product or service.



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the 5G Infrastructure market?

What are the key product types and applications of the 5G Infrastructure industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the 5G Infrastructure market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the 5G Infrastructure Market by 2028?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage.



4.2.2.3. Rising need of high bandwidth connectivity with low latency



4.2.2.4. Rising adoption of virtual network architecture across various industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cyber security concerns



4.2.3.2. The high cost of investment for implementation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 5G Infrastructure Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Services



5.1.1.1. Support & Maintenance



5.1.1.2. Implementation & Integration



5.1.1.3. Consulting



5.1.1.4. Training & Education



5.1.2. Hardware



5.1.2.1. Core Network



5.1.2.2. Radio Access Network



5.1.2.3. Backhaul & Transport



Chapter 6. 5G Infrastructure Market By Spectrum Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Spectrum Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



6.1.1. mm Wave



6.1.2. Sub-6 GHz



6.1.2.1. High Band



6.1.2.2. Mid Band



6.1.2.3. Low Band



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

