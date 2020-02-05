Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- 5G Infrastructure Market



The 5G infrastructures include spectrum, Macro-network, small cell, and other network domains. The 5G infrastructure market is witnessing significant investment from MNOs to increase their wireless network capabilities. These new capabilities will allow network operators to support increased traffic. To improve transmission, mobile operators will significantly adopt large-scale fiberization to help networks meet capacity and latency requirements for 5G.



Furthermore, fiberization is expected to play a key role in supporting small-cell deployment in urban areas. Deployment of 5G is expected to enhance the mobile network to interconnect people, machines, and devices. 5G deployment can deliver a performance at high level. Its efficiency can improve user experience as well as helps to connect new industries.



Some of the benefits of 5G are multi-Gbps peak rates, ultra-low latency, huge capacity, and more uniform user experience.



The global 5G infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach over USD 48,000 million by 2025. This can be attributed to the growing investments in 5G infrastructure along with increasing demand for high speed and reliable data. In addition, the exponential growth of connected devices such as smartphones is creating a need for advanced network capabilities. Deployment of 5G will provide enhanced network services to fulfill these demands.



5G Infrastructure Market can be classified on the basis of several segments such as infrastructure of 5G, Network Architecture, Application of the market and key countries/regions.



Infrastructure Segment:



On the basis of infrastructure, the market is categorized into distributed antenna network, radio access network, macro cell and small cell.



The small cell segment will dominate the overall 5G infrastructure market with ~41% share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2020 -2025.



Network Architecture Segment:



On the basis of network architecture, the market is bifurcated into standalone and non-standalone. In 2019, the market for non-standalone 5G infrastructure has the largest market share and continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Application Segment:



On the basis of application, the market is segmented automotive, public infrastructure, healthcare, energy & utilities, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. It is projected that application such as industrial and automotive to have a substantial growth over the forecast period.



Looping on the basis of Geographical regions, major countries or regions which have good market are North America (U.S., Canada), Asia-pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Rest Asia-pacific), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of the Europe), Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and America) and South America (Brazil, rest of South America).



