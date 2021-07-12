5G Market May See a Big Move : Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Telefónica

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- The latest independent research document on Global 5G Market ?A USD 251 Bn Opportunity By 2025 examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The 5G Market ?A USD 251 Bn Opportunity By 2025 study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of 5G Market ?A USD 251 Bn Opportunity By 2025 market report advocates analysis of China Mobile, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, América Móvil, China Telecommunications Corporation.



Summary

Global 5G Market



The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020; but it is not without its disruptions. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be on course to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. However, mobile 4G LTE will dominate in terms of volume for the next ten years at least. According to Netscribes' research, the global 5G market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of around 97% over a five-year period and will reach a value of USD 251 Bn by 2025.



Key Growth Factors:



The main driver of 5G is the ever-increasing demand for enhanced mobile internet experiences, clubbed with smartphone adoption among users. 5G technology will address rising bandwidth requirements, demand for advanced application services, and higher acceptance of the Internet of Things (IOT).



Threats and Key Players:



Well-defined 5G standards and a clean regulatory environment will help realize the full potential of 5G services. Inadequate spectrum and infrastructure will hinder developing nations in their efforts to adopt 5G services. The top-ten global service provider companies covered in the study include:

o China Mobile

o Verizon Communications

o AT&T

o Vodafone

o Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

o Sprint Corporation

o Deutsche Telekom

o Telefónica

o América Móvil

o China Telecommunications Corporation



Related Definitions:



o Classic SIM Connection A subscriber identification module (SIM) is an integrated circuit(IC) that is designed to securely store the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) number and its related key, which are used for identification and authentication of subscribers on mobile telephony devices (such as mobile phones and computers). SIM cards are used on GSM phones, and they are required for the latest LTE-capable handsets.



o Machine-to-Machine (M2M) SIM Connection– Refers to the technologies that enable devices/ machines and sensors or "things" (within the Internet of Things) to communicate with each other, and with other Internet-enabled devices and systems.



What's covered in the report:



o Drivers for 5G adoption, trends, and challenges in the present telecommunication industry

o Total number of global and regional SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global and regional data usage for both SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global and regional data traffic for both SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections across (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) generations

o Global 5G market by applications - Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Others)

o Potential 5G Global Landscape



Why buy?



o Get a broad understanding of the global 5G market, the dynamics of the market, and the current state of the industry

o Understanding the global 5G market by applications - Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others)

o Understand SIM Cellular Connection and SIM M2M Cellular Connection advancements/ decay across 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G generations.

o Recognize major competitors' business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

a. Market segmentation

b. Key questions answered in this study

c. Executive summary

d. Telecommunication industry evolution

e. Global 5G Overview- 2025

f. Global 5G Depiction Landscape



Chapter 2:- Global: Market Overview

a. Global Market Drivers

i. IOT/ M2M (Industry Penetration)

ii. IOT/ M2M (Applications)

iii. Enhanced Mobile Broadband

iv. Smartphone Adaptation

v. Data Density

b. Global Market Size: SIM Cellular Connections (2016-2025) (USD Bn) : SIM Cellular Connections(2016-2025)(USD Bn) 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Bn), 4G,3G,2G SIM Cellular Connections(2016-2025)(USD Bn), key observations

c. Global Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2016-2025)(USD Bn), 5G SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G,3G,2G SIM M2M Cellular Connections(2016-2025)(USD Mn)

d. Global Market Size- Data consumption by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2025), 4G data usage (GB/month)(2016,2020,2025), 3G data usage (GB/month)(2016,2020,2025),key observations

e. Global Market Size- Data consumption by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G data usage (GB/month)(2020,2025), 4G data usage (GB/month)(2016,2020,2025), 3G data usage (GB/month)(2016,2020,2025), key observations

f. Global Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB/year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2016-2025), key observations

g. Global Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB/year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2016-2025), key observations

h. Global Market Size- Revenue: forecasted (2020-2025) (USD Bn), key observations



Chapter 3: Global 5G market – applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Other)

a. Internet of Things- forecasted (2020-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

b. Robotics & Automation- forecasted (2020-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

c. Virtual Reality- forecasted (2020-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations

d. Others- forecasted (2020-2025) market size (USD Bn), key observations



Chapter 4: North America- Market Overview

a. North America -Market Drivers:

b. North America Market Size- SIM Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular Connections(2016-2025)(USD Mn), key observations

c. North America Market Size- SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2020-2025)(USD Mn), 4G, 3G, and 2G SIM Cellular M2M Connections(2016-2025)(USD Mn)

d. North America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2016-2025), key observations

e. North America Market Size- Data Usage by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: Data Usage (GB/month)(2016-2025), key observations

f. North America Market Size-Data Traffic by SIM Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2016-2025), key observations

g. North America Market Size- Data Traffic by SIM M2M Cellular Connections: 5G Traffic (EB / year)(2020-2025), 4G, 3G, and 2G Traffic (EB / year)(2016-2025), key observations

h. North America Market Size - Revenue



