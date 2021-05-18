5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Assurant, Brightstar, GoCare Warranty, Apple

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Allianz Insurance (Germany),AmTrust International Underwriters (Ireland),Assurant (United States),Asurion (United States),Aviva (United Kingdom),Brightstar Corporation (United States),Geek Squad (United States),GoCare Warranty Group (United States) ,Apple (United States),AIG (United States)



Definition and Brief Overview of 5G Mobile Phone Insurance:

5G network was introduced in 2016 across the United States; thereafter several players are rushing to launch 5G smartphones in the market. The demand for 5G smartphones is significant among consumers. However, the cost of the phone is high, thereby; theft or other accident risks could pose a major financial burden on the user. Therefore, insurance coverage is getting more important among the 5G mobile users.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Premium 5G Phones are in More Demand



Market Drivers:

Rapid Development of 5G Technology across the United States

Growing Theft Risks Coupled with Increased Maintenance Cost



Opportunities:

Increasing 5G Smartphone Launches by the Players



Challenges:

Lower Awareness among the Consumers Regarding Insurance Benefits



The Global 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Premiums (Monthly, Yearly), Channel (Wireless Carriers, Insurance Specialists, Device OEMs, Retailers), Coverage (Physical Damage, Theft & Loss, Others)



Market Insights:

On 1 Dec. 2020, Assurant, a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced the closing of its acquisition of HYLA Mobile, a leading provider of smartphone software, trade-in and upgrade services. The acquisition further strengthens Assurantâ€™s trade-in and upgrade programs and better positions the company for the upcoming 5G smartphone upgrade cycle.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 5G Mobile Phone Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, 5G Mobile Phone Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



