5G Modem Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027

5G modem is a RF-system or a chip, which is deployed as a part of the network infrastructure to help empower 5G devices to connect easily to networks. 5G modem is generally available in two modes - single mode and multi-mode.



5G modem supports the latest mmWave technology as well as 5G NR from 600MHz to 6GHz in both TDD and FDD flavors. 5G modem is three times faster than any LTE modem and can deliver download speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. Additionally, 5G modem can easily provide faster connection among the cloud and the user.



Increasing Demand for Portable Devices: Key Driver



Adoption of portable devices is increasing among end-users across the world. Major devices adopted by end-users include smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and laptops. Consequently, this has increased the demand for continuous cellular connectivity, which is further expected to fuel the demand for 5G modem globally.



Smartphone adoption is accelerating across emerging regions and about 90% of the total smartphone subscribers are from emerging economies. India is expected to add approximately half a billion new subscribers over the next five years.



Growing adoption of portable devices and rise in mobile data usage are anticipated to fuel the 5G modem market's growth over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing number of consumers across the world. In addition, increase in mobile data traffic due to the penetration of smart devices among end-users is also expected to boost the demand for 5G modem across the world



For instance, according to the Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy Report 2016, the penetration rate of smartphones is expected to rise from 63% in 2015 to 72% in 2020. Furthermore, 2.5 billion individuals across emerging nations were accessing the internet through mobile devices till 2015. Thus, mobile data usage penetration is expected to rise from 23% in 2015 to 37% in 2020.



Strict regulatory compliances for the development of 5G infrastructure expected to hamper the global 5G modem market



Strict regulatory compliances worldwide related to development of network infrastructure is expected to negatively impact the growth of 5G infrastructure development.

For instance, the Swiss Parliament (Switzerland) declined twice to reduce its radiation limits to license 5G. Furthermore, the Belgium government enforced strict guidelines on radiation and paused the installation of 5G trails.



On the other hand, telecom vendors are constantly emphasizing on developing next-generation radio frequency systems or chips that can easily enable approximately 25% decline in power consumption, weight, and size in 5G infrastructure. Therefore, strict regulatory compliance for the development of 5G infrastructure is expected to restrain the global 5G modem market.



Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of the Global 5G Modem Market



In terms of region, the global 5G modem market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major share of the global 5G modem market during the forecast period due to growing IoT/m2m connections coupled with wide-ranging network coverage, indicating potential growth of the 5G modem market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for 5G modem from 2019 to 2027. Increasing focus on developing new and advanced 5G chipset components is likely to boost the growth of the 5G modem market in the region.



North America is projected to be a rapidly growing market for 5G modem during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements to enhance network infrastructure specifically in the United States and Canada.



Key Players Operating in the Global 5G Modem Market

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Samsung Group

Spreadtrum Communications (Unisoc)

MediaTek Inc.

Global 5G Modem Market: Research Scope

Global 5G Modem Market, by Download Speed

Up to 5 Gbps

Up to 6 Gbps

More than 6 Gbps



Global 5G Modem Market, by Mode

Single-Mode

Non-standalone

Standalone

Multi-Mode



Global 5G Modem Market, by Applications

Base Station

Smartphones/Tablets

Connected Vehicles

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Others



Global 5G Modem Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



