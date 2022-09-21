New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "5G Net Security Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G Net Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Ericsson (Sweden), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), T-Mobile US Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Broadcom Inc. (United States), Palo Alto (United States), Cisco (United States), American Tower Corp. (United States), Allot (Israel), Huawei (China), Wipro (India), Thales Group (France), A10 Networks (United States), Nokia (Finland) and F5 Networks (United States).



Scope of the Report of 5G Net Security

Rising government initiative for the digitalisation in the emerging economies and increasing use of 5G in the end user industries is fuelling the market expansion. The Internet of Things (IoT) and massively scalable 5G cellular networks, as well as support for essential apps and services via ultra-low latency connections, are poised to completely change the ICT sector. Larger obligations for privacy and security come along with these projected advances. The market for 5G security must be strong since solutions must be implemented at many different levels, including those for devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Industrial IoT, Autonomous Driving, Security and surveillance, Others), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premise), End User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transport, Consumer goods), Network (Radio access network, Core network, Transport network, Interconnect network), 5G Deployment Models (Non-standalone (NSA) mode, Stand Alone (SA) mode) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Market Trends:

Rising government initiative for the digitalisation in the emerging economies is the key trend driving market growth and The trend of connectivity, machine learning and other forms of AI integrated across applications. Furthermore, market movement toward



Opportunities:

Rise in Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 in the emerging economies creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market and High levels of security automation are necessary for 5G system connectivity, and these automations are made possible by AI and



Market Drivers:

High adopting 5G Cellular worldwide drives the market growth and Increasing use of 5G in the end user industries boost the market growth



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In September 2022, the first commercial 5G SA network in the world is launched by Nokia and Telia with network slicing for Fixed Wireless Access. In addition to providing 5G standalone (SA) Core as well as to other European markets, Nokia is the sole 5G vendor for Telia in Finland.

On April 2022, a new draught book titled Special Publication (SP) 1800-33 Volume B, 5G Cybersecurity: Approach, Architecture, and Security Characteristics was released by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE). SP 1800-33 Volume B will be of particular importance to commercial mobile network operators, potential private 5G network operators, and organisations using and managing 5G-enabled technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



