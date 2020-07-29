Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global 5G Network Slicing Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global 5G Network Slicing Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Intel Corporation (United States), ZTE Corporation (China), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea), NTT DOCOMO Inc. (Japan), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)



Brief Overview on 5G Network Slicing

5G Network slicing is the architecture which enables the multiplexing of virtualization and independent logical networks on the same physical network infrastructure. Each network slice is an isolated end-to-end network which is tailored to fulfill diverse requirements requested by an application. This technology assumes a central role for supporting 5G mobile networks which are designed to efficiently embrace a plethora of services with very different service level requirements. Network slicing has emerged as an essential technique in 5G networks for accommodating such different and possibly contrasting quality of service requirements exploiting a single physical network infrastructure.



Recent Development in Global 5G Network Slicing Market:

On February 2020, Nokia has launched end to end slicing network functionality for 4G and 5G new radio. This solution is designed to support connectivity from 4G and 5G devices over the sliced network to applications running in private and public.



The Global 5G Network Slicing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Remote Monitoring, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Streaming, Network Monitoring), Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail), Offerings (Solutions, Service)



Market Drivers

- Growing Penetration of Smartphone and Increasing Data Traffic

- Availability of Affordable High Speed Network Services



Market Trend

- Deployment of Network Slicing Solutions by Telecom Industry



Market Challenges

- Lack of Standardization May Hamper the Market



Market Restraints:

- Concerns Related to Data Security



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand of Commercialization of 5G Network

- Adoption of IoT Devices Owing to Development of Smart Cities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 5G Network Slicing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global 5G Network Slicing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global 5G Network Slicing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global 5G Network Slicing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global 5G Network Slicing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global 5G Network Slicing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global 5G Network Slicing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global 5G Network Slicing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



