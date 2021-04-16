5G Network Slicing Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Nokia

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global 5G Network Slicing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Network Slicing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 5G Network Slicing

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Ericsson (Sweden),Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),Nokia Corporation (Finland),Intel Corporation (United States),ZTE Corporation (China),SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea),NTT DOCOMO Inc. (Japan),Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)



Definition

5G Network slicing is the architecture which enables the multiplexing of virtualization and independent logical networks on the same physical network infrastructure. Each network slice is an isolated end-to-end network which is tailored to fulfill diverse requirements requested by an application. This technology assumes a central role for supporting 5G mobile networks which are designed to efficiently embrace a plethora of services with very different service level requirements. Network slicing has emerged as an essential technique in 5G networks for accommodating such different and possibly contrasting quality of service requirements exploiting a single physical network infrastructure.



The Global 5G Network Slicing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Remote Monitoring, Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Streaming, Network Monitoring), Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail), Offerings (Solutions, Service)



What's Trending in Market:

Deployment of Network Slicing Solutions by Telecom Industry



Challenges:

Lack of Standardization May Hamper the Market



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Commercialization of 5G Network

Adoption of IoT Devices Owing to Development of Smart Cities



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Penetration of Smartphone and Increasing Data Traffic

Availability of Affordable High Speed Network Services



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on 5G Network Slicing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



