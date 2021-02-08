Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- 5G Networks Market Size – USD 783.6 million in 2019, 5G Networks Market Growth - CAGR of 67.4%, 5G Networks Industry Trends –Advancement in technology.



The fifth-generation networks or 5G networks have been developed to enhance connectivity and to provide faster communication. The establishment of 5G networks will accelerate the adoption of automation in industries and connected cars. 5G networks will further pave the way for a hyper-connected society, which will enhance the socio-economic value addition. The growing necessity for reducing the time required for online activities is the primary market driver to boost the market demand.



Key participants include Ericsson, Samsung, Cisco, Nokia Networks, Huawei, NEC, Siklu Communication, Commscope, Alpha Networks, and Mavenir, among others.



5G Networks Market Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global 5G Networks market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global 5G Networks market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global 5G Networks market.

Highlight significant trends of the global 5G Networks market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global 5G Networks market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global 5G Networks market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



5G Networks Market Drivers

The market demand is projected to rise considerably during the forecast period due to the several wireless connectivities classified into ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC), massive machine-type communications (mMTC), and mobile broadband (eMBB). The growing penetration of smartphones and other smart devices, and automated cars will be a significant reason behind the massive growth of the 5G networks market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing deployment of technology in healthcare and architecture will also boost the market due to the high communication speed offered by the network.



5G Networks Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global market with the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period due to the growing advancements and deployment of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, ML, etc. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register a significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing developments in the rural areas and the growing small cell activities by the companies in urban areas.



The 5G Networks report highlights set of information related to pricing and the category of customers who are more than willing to pay for certain products and services. The information on opportunities as well as product features, determine which offerings or benefits command sale and identify the communications channels used by the market leaders to create premium positioning strategies as well as attract broadest share.



5G Networks Market Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell

MicroCell

Femto Cell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell



5G Networks Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SDN

NFV



5G Networks Market Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)



5G Networks Market End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial



