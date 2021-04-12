Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global 5G Networks Market is expected to reach USD 48.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A rapid escalation in the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) appliances and their widespread usage and a consistent upsurge in the volume of online data transfer in connectivity services is anticipated to propel the market growth for 5G network services.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth.



Key Highlights From The Report



Mobile Devices is projected to occupy a significant share of the market during the forecast period. The continuous development in the features of smartphones and increasing emphasis on commercially incorporating 5G technology in the functioning of smartphones would open new avenues for the application of the technology.

With an upsurge in the 5G technology, network operators are deploying femtocells inside the buildings. To date, these deployments were limited to places with high subscribers, such as airports, sporting, shopping centers, and railway stations. There is a growing requirement of a specific type of infrastructure in these places to improve network efficiency, to densify it through the usage of small cells.

Software-defined networking (SDN) is designed to make 5G networks more agile and flexible. 5G SDN will provide an intelligent framework for network programmability and for the creation of multiple network hierarchies.

Key participants include Ericsson, Samsung, Cisco, Nokia Networks, Huawei, NEC, Siklu Communication, Commscope, Alpha Networks, and Mavenir, among others.

5G Networks Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Networks Market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, network architecture, end-user, and region:



Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell

MicroCell

Femto Cell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SDN

NFV



Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global 5G Networks market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global 5G Networks market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



