Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The 5G network rollout is expected to revolutionize broadband networks and facilitate connectivity across the various verticals of the industry. The need to help the infrastructure is also rising as the 5G network progresses. 5G would pave the way for a hyper-connected world, which would maximize the added socio-economic benefit. Globally, an estimated amount of USD 60 million was invested in the sector. It is estimated that expenditure in 2021 will hit USD 2.3 billion.



Top Key participants include Ericsson, Samsung, Cisco, Nokia Networks, Huawei, NEC, Siklu Communication, Commscope, Alpha Networks, and Mavenir, among others.



5G Networks Market Drivers



Growing from USD 783.6 million in 2019 to USD 48.44 billion in 2027, the global 5G network market is expected to expand at a 67.4% CAGR. The surge in market demand is due to the various wireless connectivity categorized into ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC), mobile broadband (eMBB), and massive communications of the computer type (mMTC).



It is expected that this new technology can provide quicker communication than any other. In addition, the establishment of 5G would speed up automation adoption in industries and connected vehicles. 5G would pave the way for a hyper-connected world, which would maximize the added socio-economic benefit.



Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell

MicroCell

Femto Cell

Pico Cell

Macro Cell



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

SDN

NFV



Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)

5G Standalone (NR + Core)



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial



5G Networks Market: Regional Outlook



North America is expected to be one of the main revenue-generating regions and, due to the rapid adoption and use of the latest technologies, such as IoT, the need for high connectivity services for smoother communication facilities, is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period in this area.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to expand as a result of rural development and remote deployment. Demand for the 5G network market is also expected to increase with heavy indoor small cell operation from 5G companies in urban areas. Demand for the retail product would also be generated by the high 5G frequency.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 5G Networks Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 5G Networks Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growth in mobile data traffic



4.2.2.2. Low latency in 5G



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 5G Networks Market By Communication Infrastructure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Communication Infrastructure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Small Cell



5.1.1.1. Micro Cell



5.1.1.2. FemtoCell



5.1.1.3. Pico Cell



5.1.2. Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)



Chapter 6. 5G Networks Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. SDN



6.1.2. NFV



