5G Security Market Size Analysis Is Expected to Surpass $9.2 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of Roughly 38.9%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- The global 5G Security Market size is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2023 to 2028, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The 5G network is connected to vertical industrial networks, such as automobiles, medicine, factories, and IoT devices which creates a network connection structure that comprises complex heterogeneous networks centered on the 5G networks.



By offering, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.



Due to the increasing complexity and interconnectedness that 5G technology delivers, security is a major problem. With 5G, the fifth generation of wireless networks, data rates are increased, latency is decreased, and there is support for a huge number of connected devices. These benefits, meanwhile, also increase the potential attack surface for online attackers. An all-encompassing solution calls for a multifaceted strategy to solve the security issues around 5G. To protect the secrecy of data exchanged over the network, strong encryption mechanisms must first be put in place. Second, strong authentication procedures and access controls must be in place to guarantee that only authorized individuals and devices can access the network. Thirdly, technologies for continuous monitoring and threat detection must be used to quickly spot and stop any suspicious activity.



By network security, RAN security is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.



Base stations and antennas that cover a particular area based on their capacity are included in Radio Access Network (RAN) components, as is a core network that includes a RAN controller. The heart of contemporary LTE networks must have an Evolved Packet heart (EPC). Numerous cyberattacks reduce the RAN's performance and interfere with internet services by causing low latency. Because 5G security solutions shield RANs from cyberattacks, there is no bandwidth consumption from unauthorized traffic. All RAN interfaces transport important communication, and intruders who read or change the data can seriously damage the network. As a result, businesses have used 5G security solutions broadly.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.



The Asia Pacific region's enormous population has produced a sizable pool of mobile subscribers for telecom firms. The region contributes the most mobile customers to the global total and will continue to grow its network in the upcoming years. A variety of nations undergoing digital transformation can be found in this diverse region. Leading technologies like 5G and edge computing are predicted to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific area. 5G security and blockchain. The size, variety, and strategic leadership of countries, including Singapore, are the key causes of the dominance. Australia, China, South Korea, and Japan. The two biggest economies that manufacture vehicles, IT, networking, and electronic devices are Japan and China.



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the 5G security Ericsson (Sweden), Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Allot (Israel), Huawei (China), A10 Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), F5 Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Spirent (US), Fortinet (US), Mobileum (US), Trend Micro (US), ZTE (China), Akamai (US), Colt Technology (UK), CLAVISTER (Sweden), Radware (Israel), AT&T (US), Riscure (Netherlands), Avast (Czech Republic), G+D Mobile Security (Germany), Check Point (US), ForgeRock (US), Positive Technologies (UK), Cellwise (US), Banu Networks (US), Suavei (US), Cachengo (US), BroadForward (Netherlands), Trilogy (US), Movandi (US), Deepsig (US), EdgeQ (US), Alcan systems (Germany), Mixcomm (Colombia), and Microamp Solutions (Poland).



Key Dynamic Factors For 5G Security Market:



Rapid 5G network deployment:



One key aspect driving the 5G security industry is the rapid global rollout of 5G networks. In order to safeguard these cutting-edge networks, telecom companies and governments are speeding up the adoption of 5G technology.



Increasing Threats to Cybersecurity:



The introduction of 5G has increased the complexity and variety of cyberthreats. The expansion of IoT devices, mobile edge computing, and high-speed connectivity all contribute to the creation of new attack surfaces that increase the susceptibility of the 5G infrastructure to cyberattacks.



Wide Variety of Services and Applications:



Autonomous vehicles, smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare solutions are just a few of the many applications and services that 5G makes possible. These applications all have unique security requirements, making dynamic and flexible security solutions necessary.



Changing Regulatory Environment:



To guarantee the security and privacy of 5G networks, regulatory organisations are constantly revising and enforcing new laws. The 5G security market is significantly influenced by compliance with these changing rules.



AI and machine learning integration:



5G security solutions are increasingly using AI and machine intelligence. By improving threat detection, anomaly identification, and predictive analysis, these technologies support preventative and flexible security actions.



Ecosystem with multiple vendors



There are frequently many vendors and stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem. The capacity to handle security successfully in a multi-vendor environment is a crucial issue in the 5G security market. Interoperability and security coordination among several providers present a problem.



Network slicing and edge computing:



Network slicing and edge computing are essential components of 5G networks. Edge computing and the creation of virtualized, isolated network slices have significant security ramifications that must be adequately addressed.



Privacy and Security Issues:



Demand for strong security measures in 5G networks to secure sensitive data and personal information has increased as a result of greater security and privacy awareness among consumers, businesses, and governments.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Due to the quick rollout of 5G networks around the world, there is fierce competition in the 5G security market. This is because these networks require strong security measures to guard against changing cyber threats. Leading market participants are concentrating on creating cutting-edge security solutions to handle the various security requirements of 5G technology. These solutions include technology for threat detection, safe authentication, network segmentation security, and data encryption. In order to achieve a competitive edge and expand market reach, competitive tactics also include mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product breakthroughs.



The 5G security market can be divided into categories depending on solutions, services, deployment strategies, and end users. Network security, endpoint security, application security, and cloud security are examples of solutions. Services include managed security services, consultancy, and education and training. Both on-premises and cloud-based options are available for deployment. End customers include telecom providers, businesses, governmental agencies, and others. Due to their crucial position in the deployment and management of 5G networks, which calls for strict security measures, telecom operators hold a sizable part of the market. Targeted segmentation and specialised security solutions are increasingly important as the 5G ecosystem develops and diversifies in order to successfully prevent new dangers.



