5G Services Market Predicted to Reach $249.2 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- According to a new market research report "5G Services Market by End User (Consumers and Enterprises), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Government), Application, Communication Type (eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, and FWA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size expected to grow from USD 53.0 billion in 2020 to USD 249.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.4% during the forecast period.



The transformation to the 5G ecosystem is expected to witness 3–4 times faster growth rate than other connectivity transformations. This is primarily due to the rapid innovation in virtualization in the networking domain, coupled with the growing numbers of applications, which require a latent-free connection. The above factors have resulted to expect rapid adoption of 5G services, followed by a quick roll out of 5G services by other developing economies.



Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Services Market"

148- Tables

53- Figures

246- Pages



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=226908556



Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



5G opportunities in healthcare rely on a combination of massive IoT and enhanced broadband to support telemedicine. 5G will help improve diagnoses requiring multiple connections at a remote site (patient dialysis at home or remote control of medical equipment). Telemedicine and connected equipment inside hospitals will be possible using 5G. For instance, massive IoT strides had already been taking place ahead of events in 2020. Consider Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY, US. The hospital found itself bogged down with administrative tasks, such as taking patients vital signs every few hours and manually logging the results. 5G services were adopted by the hospital to improve the service and healthcare during the pandemic.



uRLLC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) use cases such as autonomous systems and mission-critical control are going to gain traction, which increase the speed and quality of services in critical functions. The automotive industry has been an early adopter of various connectivity technologies. There has been a major impetus by car manufacturers to develop connection-ready cars, taking small steps forward within a long-term vision of autonomous vehicle control using URLLC. Service providers may decide to provide focused offerings end-to-end as the principle B2B services provider. So for example they may supply services, including high-definition cameras to a car manufacturer that requires 5G and URLLC on a production line.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226908556



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G services market



APAC has several growing economies, such as China, South Korea, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the 5G services market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of 5G services solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.



Key and innovative vendors in 5G services market are AT&T (US), China Mobile (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Verizon (US), BT Group (UK), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), T-Mobile (US), China Telecom (China), Orange S.A (France), Vodafone (UK), China Unicom (China), Telstra (Australia), Telefonica (Spain), KT (South Korea), Rogers (Canada), Bell Canada (Canada), Etisalat( UAE), STC (KSA), LG U+ ( South Korea), NTT Docomo (Japan), KDDI (Japan), Telus (Canada), Swisscom (Switzerland), DISH (US), Reliance Jio (India), Rakuten (Japan), MTN ( South Africa), Airtel (India), and Telenor Group (Norway)



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/5g-services.asp