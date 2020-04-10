5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- 5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output - 64-256 antennas) offers performance "up to ten times current 4G networks;" "Low-band 5G" and "Mid-band 5G" use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.



In 2018, the global 5G Technology and 5G Infrastructure Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



An analysis of Keyword market has been provided in the latest report launched by Dataintelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



Segment by Key players:

- Qualcomm (US)

- Intel (US)

- Ericsson (SE)

- Samsung (KR)

- NEC (JP)

- Mediatek (TW)

- Cisco (US)

- Cavium (US)

- Qorvo (US)

- Huawei (CN)



Segment by Type:

- Telecom & IT

- SDN

- NFV

- MEC



Segment by Application:

- Smart Home

- Autonomous Driving

- Smart Cities

- Industrial IoT

- Smart Farming



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



