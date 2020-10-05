5G Technology Market Analysis and Forecast by 2025 (COVID-19 Version) Key Players- Nokia Networks, Deutsche Telecom, NTT DoCoMo, Samsung

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- 5G Technology is expected to revolutionize communication across the globe. The 5G technology study provides deep dive analysis of hardware, software, and services that are critical for the success of 5G technology. Advancements in 5G technology are driven by multiple wireless connectivity features that are broadly classified into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultrareliable and low latency communications (URLLC), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC). 5G technology is expected to provide faster communication than other existing technologies and therefore, offers potential for both the consumers as well as industry. Further, international standardization of 5G technologies is anticipated to accelerate the mass adoption of industrial automation and connected cars. Moreover, 5G technology is expected to pave the way toward hyper-connected society and provide socio-economic value addition. The applications of 5G technologies in numerous contexts are being considered under the industry 4.0 initiatives across the globe. 5G technologies are projected to help drive advancements in vehicle-to-infrastructure, vehicle-to-vehicle, person-to-person, and vehicle-to-pedestrian connectivity.



The Top key vendors in 5G Technology Market include are AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent, Telefonica, Orange, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Nokia Networks, Deutsche Telecom, NTT DoCoMo, Samsung



A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wi-Fi

HSPA (high speed package access)

RAT (radio access technologies)

GSM (global system for mobile)

WiMAX (worldwide interoperability for microwave access)



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail sector

Government and utilities

Healthcare sector

Defense and military

Individual users

Offices



Region wise performance of the 5G Technology industry

This report studies the global 5G Technology Market status and forecast, categorizes the global 5G Technology Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



This 5G Technology Market report holds answers to some important questions like:

- What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the 5G Technology Market during the forecast period?

- What are the future prospects for the 5G Technology industry in the coming years?

- Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?

- What are the future prospects of the 5G Technology industry for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?

- Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

- Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?;

- What is the present status of competitive development?



