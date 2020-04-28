5G Technology Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - Broadcom, Telecom Italia, Ericsson, Orange

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Rapid growing demand for high internet speed in order to get real time response, increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks. However, lack of skilled engineers to install and maintain the 5G network is restricting the market growth.



5G technology is projected to have a massive impact on next-gen infrastructures. It is likely to play an important role in powering future cities, industries, transport, homes, etc. The high-performance network capacity of 5G technology is prompting service providers and telecom operators to invest in the technology. 5G connectivity is going to provide better speeds and coverage than other connectivity. The technology operates with a 5 GHz signal and offers a speed up to 1GB per second.



Broadcom Corporation, Telecom Italia, Ericsson, Orange S.A, Qualcomm Inc., Vodafone, Intel, Mediatek, Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BMW Group Research and Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc, NTT DOCOMO, Inc., AT&T Inc., Samsung, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, NEC Corporation, Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent S.A. and Verizon Communications.



Based on the communication infrastructure, small cells are expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Small cells are low-powered portable base stations that can be placed throughout cities. Carriers can install many small cells to form a dense, multifaceted infrastructure. Small cells' low-profile antennas make them unobtrusive, but their sheer numbers make them difficult to set up in rural areas.



By Geography, North America is likely to remain at the forefront for 5G technology adoption during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of consumer electronic devices with applications that rely on high-speed network is reflecting favourably on the market in North America. The demand of 5G-enabled devices is rising in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.



Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI)

Software Defined Networking (SDN)

Fog Computing (FC)



Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Smart Factory

Driverless Car

Connected Automotive

Wireless eHealth

Connected Energy

Connected Drones

Smart Cities

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Home

Individual Users

Offices



– To study and analyze the global 5G Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 5G Technology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 5G Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 5G Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Technology Market Size

2.2 5G Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 5G Technology Sales by Product

4.2 Global 5G Technology Revenue by Product

4.3 5G Technology Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 5G Technology Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, 5G Technology industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



