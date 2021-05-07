5G Testing Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide : Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm, Anritsu, Viavi Solutions

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global 5G Testing Devices Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 5G Testing Devices Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 5G Testing Devices. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Keysight Technologies (United States),Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany),Fluke Corporation (United States),Qualcomm (United States),Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom),Anritsu (Japan),Tektronix, Inc. (United States),Viavi Solutions (United States),DEKRA (Germany),Spirent Communications (United Kingdom)



Definition:

5G testing devices are the equipment used in the network testing process which ensures the quality of hardware and software of the handheld device. The testing device spans the entire development lifestyle, integration, testing, deployment repair, and optimization of the 5G connectivity. This solution includes the range of test domains used for device development and verification. The various types of 5G testing devices include oscilloscopes, wireless network emulators, signal generators, HEV/grid emulators, and others.



Market Insights:

On 26th November 2019, Qualcomm Technologies and Siemens set up the first 5G private standalone network in an industrial environment using the 3.7-3.8GHz band. Siemens & Qualcomm Technologies driving future of industrial manufacturing using 5G, Joint proof-of-concept in a real industrial environment, and Testing solutions for 5G release.



Merger Acquisition:

On 12th March 2020, DEKRA launched advanced 5G testing and certification solutions in three continents. 5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global 5G Testing Devices Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Continuous Research and Innovation in the Network Slicing and Internet of Things



Market Drivers:

Demand for Flexibility in Supporting the 5G Connectivity Services

Need for Higher Data Rates, Lower Latency, and Greater Capacity in Connectivity

Increasing 5G Technology Integration in Various Industries



Opportunities:

Rising Government Spendings on Network Connectivity Advancements in Every Industry will Boost the 5G Testing Devices



Challenges:

High-Cost Investment on the 5G Testing Devices



The Global 5G Testing Devices Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, HEV/EV/Grid Emulators, Wireless Network Emulators, Others), End Use Industry (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Electronics, Medical, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



