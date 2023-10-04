5G Testing Market Worth $5.2 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- The global 5G Testing Market is expected to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The continuous evolution of 5G technology, including the introduction of new frequency bands, network architectures, and features, creates the need for updated testing solutions. Testing solutions help validate 5G-enabled devices, applications, and network infrastructure interoperability. However, the high costs associated with developing advanced 5G testing solutions pose a barrier to the growth of this market.



5G testing market for service segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



5G is the next generation of cellular network technology, and it is expected to offer significant improvements in speed, latency, and capacity over 4G networks. 5G networks are much more complex than 4G networks, making it more challenging to test them effectively. This drives the demand for 5G testing services, as network operators and device manufacturers need experts to test their products and networks.



5G testing market for telecom service provider end-user industry to hold second highest market share during the forecast period.



5G is the next generation of cellular network technology, and it offers several advantages over 4G, including faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. This is driving demand for 5G services from consumers and businesses alike. 5G is a complex technology that must be adequately tested before it is rolled out to the public. This is where telecom service providers need the help of 5G testing companies. Telecom service providers must ensure that they have the right 5G testing solutions in place to deliver high-quality 5G services to their customers.



5G testing market for Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region has been at the forefront of 5G technology industry adoption. Countries like South Korea, China, and Japan have invested substantially in building 5G networks and have launched commercial services ahead of other regions. The 5G testing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to proliferate in the coming years. Several factors, including the rapid economic growth of the region, government support, a large population, increased investment in research and development, growing demand for mobile broadband, and the presence of leading telecommunications companies and startups, are driving this growth.



The 5G testing Companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Teradyne Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Spirent Communications (UK), and others. These players have a strong market presence for 5G testing across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.